2011 Ford F-150

159,210 KM

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

FX4 HEATED SEATS | LUXURY PACKAGE

2011 Ford F-150

FX4 HEATED SEATS | LUXURY PACKAGE

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

159,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450615
  • Stock #: F3RW74
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2BFB73892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 FX4 HEATED SEATS | LUXURY PACKAGE EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Oxford White

Tailgate Step, Heated Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Moonroof, 4WD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Colour-Keyed Power Heated Side Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX Luxury Package, GVWR: 3,470 kg (7,650 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Max Trailer Tow Package, Memory System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console w/Single Storage Bin, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close Switch, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear-Window, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo/6-CD In-Dash, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SelectShift Transmission, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunvisors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Super Engine Cooling, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Painted.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

