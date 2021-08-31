Menu
2011 Ford F-150

171,877 KM

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

4WD SuperCab 145

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

171,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7977263
  • Stock #: 2743
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM1BFC53816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 171,877 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

