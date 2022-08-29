$23,999+ tax & licensing
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
Lariat Limited
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9226543
- Stock #: 1241
- VIN: 1FTFW1E69BFA00817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2011 FORD F150 LARIAT LIMITED CREW CAB 4X4 6.2L. THESE ARE FULLY LOADED TRUCKS WITH ALL THE OPTIONS LIKE COMMAND START, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE. THE PREVIOUS OWNER EVEN GOT THE MATCHING TONNEAU COVER FOR THIS TRUCK. ALSO HAS A GOOD CARFAX WITH NO BIG HITS ON IT, SO DON'T MISS OUT IT IS A MUST SEE TRUCK.
LIMITED TIME OFFER FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
command start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
