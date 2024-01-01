Menu
<p><strong>2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty – For Parts or Repair (As-Is)</strong></p><p>We have a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty available for sale as-is, directly from the auction. This truck has front-end damage but is ideal for someone looking for parts or a project vehicle. It has only 141,000 km on the odometer, making it a great candidate for parts or repair. The vehicle is being sold with no warranty and repairs will be the buyer’s responsibility.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Model Year:</strong> 2011</li><li><strong>Make:</strong> Ford</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> F-250 XLT</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 141,000 km</li><li><strong>Ideal for:</strong> Parts, repairs, or restoration</li><li><strong>Selling As-Is:</strong> No warranty, no returns</li></ul><p>Please review the pictures and contact us if you have any questions. This is an excellent opportunity to get parts or repair a solid truck at a fraction of the cost.</p>

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
141,450KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FT7W2A61BEC43186

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BEC43186
  • Mileage 141,450 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

