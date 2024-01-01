$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
XLT - *As is*
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BEC43186
- Mileage 141,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty – For Parts or Repair (As-Is)
We have a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty available for sale as-is, directly from the auction. This truck has front-end damage but is ideal for someone looking for parts or a project vehicle. It has only 141,000 km on the odometer, making it a great candidate for parts or repair. The vehicle is being sold with no warranty and repairs will be the buyer’s responsibility.
Key Features:
- Model Year: 2011
- Make: Ford
- Model: F-250 XLT
- Mileage: 141,000 km
- Ideal for: Parts, repairs, or restoration
- Selling As-Is: No warranty, no returns
Please review the pictures and contact us if you have any questions. This is an excellent opportunity to get parts or repair a solid truck at a fraction of the cost.
