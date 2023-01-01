Menu
2011 Ford F-350

264,014 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2011 Ford F-350

2011 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch **New Arrival**

2011 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

264,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10371900
  • Stock #: P4737B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2011 Ford F-350 Diesel XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.7L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-350 Diesel has the following options: Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist, TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: select shift, tow/haul mode (REQ: 996 Engine), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC), Spare tire w/wheel, lock, carrier, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer, and Safety Canopy.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

