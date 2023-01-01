$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2011 Ford F-350
Diesel XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10371900
- Stock #: P4737B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2011 Ford F-350 Diesel XL/XLT/Lariat/King Ranch **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.7L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-350 Diesel has the following options: Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist, TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: select shift, tow/haul mode (REQ: 996 Engine), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC), Spare tire w/wheel, lock, carrier, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer, and Safety Canopy. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.