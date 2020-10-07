Menu
2011 Ford F-350

219,000 KM

Details

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6025548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Viewing by appointment only please. Very clean 2011 Ford F350 Ext Cab 4x4 with 9 ft service body XLT 6.2L v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm alloys new safety 219,000 km $18900 plus taxes we offer leasing Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-XXXX

204-633-1135

