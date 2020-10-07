2011 Ford F-350

+ taxes & licensing
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
Viewing by appointment only please. Very clean 2011 Ford F350 Ext Cab 4x4 with 9 ft service body XLT 6.2L v8 auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm alloys new safety 219,000 km $18900 plus taxes we offer leasing Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
