2011 Ford Fiesta

SES

2011 Ford Fiesta

SES

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$5,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,267KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501014
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM152546
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
FUEL EFFICIENT HATCHBACK, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, ALARK, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOYS, SEATS 5, GOOD TRUNK SPACE, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE, GREAT VALUE!





******VALUE PRICED AT $5,991 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****

******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******

******CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008******



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 7.9, Rear brake type: drum, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Door trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy, Ambient lighting, Capless fuel filler system, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.07, Battery saver, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: body-color, Front air dam, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Headlight bezel color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Infotainment: SYNC, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: multi-spoke, Wheels: painted aluminum, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front air dam
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Steering wheel trim: alloy
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Footwell lights
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Hill holder control
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Taillights: LED rear center
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Steering ratio: 14.2
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Headlights: LED
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Dash trim: simulated alloy
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Headlight bezel color: black
  • Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
  • Door trim: simulated alloy
  • Body side moldings: black
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Front brake diameter: 10.2
  • Rear brake diameter: 7.9
  • Watts: 80
  • Axle ratio: 4.07
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

