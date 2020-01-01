2011 Ford Fiesta

FUEL EFFICIENT HATCHBACK, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, ALARK, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOYS, SEATS 5, GOOD TRUNK SPACE, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE, GREAT VALUE!











******VALUE PRICED AT $5,991 + TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED*****



******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******



******CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008******







INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 7.9, Rear brake type: drum, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Door trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: alloy, Ambient lighting, Capless fuel filler system, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.07, Battery saver, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: body-color, Front air dam, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Headlight bezel color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Infotainment: SYNC, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: multi-spoke, Wheels: painted aluminum, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

