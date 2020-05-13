+ taxes & licensing
204-284-7650
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Green 2011 Ford Fiesta SES FWD 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 16" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block Heater, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 300A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9