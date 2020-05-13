Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SES

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SES

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,445KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5018502
  • Stock #: 5066B
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ2BM230861
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Recent Arrival! Green 2011 Ford Fiesta SES FWD 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT 16" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block Heater, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 300A, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

