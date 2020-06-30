Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fiesta

83,692 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SES *Always Owned In MB!*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

SES *Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 5343923
  2. 5343923
  3. 5343923
  4. 5343923
  5. 5343923
  6. 5343923
  7. 5343923
  8. 5343923
  9. 5343923
  10. 5343923
  11. 5343923
  12. 5343923
  13. 5343923
  14. 5343923
  15. 5343923
  16. 5343923
  17. 5343923
  18. 5343923
  19. 5343923
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5343923
  • Stock #: 20KS56797A
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ9BM204046

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

83,692KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20KS56797A
  • Mileage 83,692 KM

Vehicle Description

*Always owned in Manitoba! Features include heated front seats, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors - plus much more!* We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Shop from home with ease - view our entire current inventory, live chat with our sales team, view current promotions, operating hours and much more at www.winnipegkia.com. Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2017 Dodge Journey G...
 84,200 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 158,928 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade L...
 37,789 KM
$25,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory