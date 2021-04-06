Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

59,475 KM

Details Description

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Sdn SEL Sunroof Heated Seats

Location

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

59,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6981014
  • Stock #: 3632
  • VIN: 3FADP4CJXBM160983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Push button start--AC--Cruise Control--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power Mirrors--Keyless Entry--Leather--Alloy Wheels--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CARS, SUVs, VANS and TRUCKs always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

