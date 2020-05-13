Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fusion

SPORT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009592
  • Stock #: 365054
  • VIN: 3FAHP0DC3BR265054
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Tags: Chevrolet | Dodge | GMC | Ford | Nissan | Lexus | Infiniti | Toyota | Buick | Honda | BMW | Mercedes | Jeep | Acura | Pontiac | RAM | Hyundai | Kia | Porsche |

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • rain sensing windshield wipers
  • Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Safety
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Occupant classification system
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • PWR MOONROOF
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Power Options
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Comfort
  • Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders
Additional Features
  • Dual Chrome Exhaust
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Advance Trac electronic stability control
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Body styling kit w/side rocker mouldings
  • Rear video camera
  • Blind spot information system w/cross traffic alert
  • Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
  • Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
  • 3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
  • Fog lamps -inc: chrome surround

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 70,602 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 114,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie
 164,519 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory