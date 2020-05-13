2011 Ford Fusion

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience rain sensing windshield wipers

Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals Safety Reverse Sensing System

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Occupant classification system

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows PWR MOONROOF

Rear Window Defroster Suspension Sport tuned suspension Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets

Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Comfort Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display Seating Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders

Additional Features Dual Chrome Exhaust

SOS post crash alert system

Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps

Anti-theft perimeter alarm

Advance Trac electronic stability control

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Body styling kit w/side rocker mouldings

Rear video camera

Blind spot information system w/cross traffic alert

Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor

Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags

3.5L 24-valve V6 engine

Fog lamps -inc: chrome surround

