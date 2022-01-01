2011 Ford Fusion

$10,996 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 2 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8122082

8122082 Stock #: 25321

25321 VIN: 3FAHP0CG9BR198304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25321

Mileage 122,235 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.