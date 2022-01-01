Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

122,235 KM

$10,996

+ tax & licensing
$10,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL* AWD/Sunroof/Leather/V6

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL* AWD/Sunroof/Leather/V6

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$10,996

+ taxes & licensing

122,235KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8122082
  Stock #: 25321
  VIN: 3FAHP0CG9BR198304

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 25321
  Mileage 122,235 KM

Vehicle Description

* ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, V6 ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** SIMPLE but SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE and FUNCTIONAL- Come and see the 2011 Ford Fusion SEL! Nicely equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

