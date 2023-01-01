Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

105,000 KM

$7,954

+ tax & licensing
$7,954

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL As Traded | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL As Traded | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9602560
  2. 9602560
$7,954

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9602560
  Stock #: F4XMJ6
  VIN: 3FAHP0JG2BR294889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XMJ6
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood As Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And CARFAX Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Chrome Exhaust Tips
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Electric variable pwr assist steering
3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE
Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Solar tinted glass
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
(2) coat hooks
(4) assist handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Pwr remote trunk release
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
Dash-top storage bin
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display
Overhead console w/dome light
Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid, fuel cap, door ajar
Ambient lighting pkg -inc: LED lighting in front/rear footwells, console bin & storage tray, light pipe around console cup holder, (7) interchangeable colour choices
Message centre -inc: trip computer, compass
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Occupant classification system
Dual-tone horn
SOS post crash alert system
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
Advance Trac electronic stability control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Roof Antenna
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

