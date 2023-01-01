2011 Ford Fusion

Sale $7,954 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

F4XMJ6 VIN: 3FAHP0JG2BR294889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Chrome Exhaust Tips Battery saver w/accessory delay Electric variable pwr assist steering 3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE Exterior Fog Lights Fog Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Solar tinted glass P225/50VR17 all-season tires Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps Tri-bar bright chrome grille Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Trip Computer rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front air conditioning (2) coat hooks (4) assist handles Leather-wrapped shift knob (2) 12V pwr outlets Grocery bag hooks in trunk Pwr remote trunk release Instrument panel storage bin Front seatback map pockets SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders Dash-top storage bin Anti-theft perimeter alarm Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display Overhead console w/dome light Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid, fuel cap, door ajar Ambient lighting pkg -inc: LED lighting in front/rear footwells, console bin & storage tray, light pipe around console cup holder, (7) interchangeable colour choices Message centre -inc: trip computer, compass Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Occupant classification system Dual-tone horn SOS post crash alert system Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system Advance Trac electronic stability control MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.