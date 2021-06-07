Menu
2011 Ford Mustang

49,364 KM

Details Description Features

$17,997

+ tax & licensing
$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2011 Ford Mustang

2011 Ford Mustang

Coupe* V6/Manual Trans/SXM/Heated Seats

2011 Ford Mustang

Coupe* V6/Manual Trans/SXM/Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

49,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7246418
  • Stock #: 25007
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AMXB5160796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,364 KM

Vehicle Description

* COUPE/V6, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, INTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE * CLEAN CARFAX, LOW kms ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this BEAUTIFUL 2011 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe, nicely equipped with 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, INTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

