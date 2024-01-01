Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 4L V6 Gas Engine</p><p>- FX4 Offroad</p><p>- New Duratrac Tires</p><p>- Low Mileage; 80,103 KMs</p><p>- Clean Carfax</p><p>- MB Vehcile</p><p>- 4x4</p><p>- Very nice and clean inside and out</p><p>- Tonneau Cover</p><p>- Rear sliding window</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Ford Ranger

80,103 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Ranger

FX4 OFFROAD - LOW MILES!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

FX4 OFFROAD - LOW MILES!!!

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1724794864
  2. 1724794872
  3. 1724794887
  4. 1724794895
  5. 1724794903
  6. 1724794912
  7. 1724794920
  8. 1724794928
  9. 1724794936
  10. 1724794945
  11. 1724794955
  12. 1724794961
  13. 1724794975
  14. 1724794982
  15. 1724794991
  16. 1724794999
  17. 1724795007
  18. 1724795014
  19. 1724795022
  20. 1724795033
  21. 1724795041
  22. 1724795052
  23. 1724795060
  24. 1724795069
  25. 1724795077
  26. 1724795083
  27. 1724795090
  28. 1724795103
  29. 1724795110
  30. 1724795118
  31. 1724795126
  32. 1724795199
  33. 1724795208
  34. 1724795218
  35. 1724795227
  36. 1724795240
  37. 1724795250
  38. 1724795266
  39. 1724795275
  40. 1724795291
  41. 1724795304
  42. 1724795319
  43. 1724795328
  44. 1724795337
  45. 1724795345
  46. 1724795357
  47. 1724795366
  48. 1724795375
  49. 1724795383
  50. 1724795393
  51. 1724795408
  52. 1724795424
  53. 1724795438
  54. 1724795448
  55. 1724795457
  56. 1724795467
  57. 1724795474
  58. 1724795482
  59. 1724795491
  60. 1724795498
  61. 1724795506
  62. 1724795514
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,103KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE4BPA50312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 80,103 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 4L V6 Gas Engine

- FX4 Offroad

- New Duratrac Tires

- Low Mileage; 80,103 KMs

- Clean Carfax

- MB Vehcile

- 4x4

- Very nice and clean inside and out

- Tonneau Cover

- Rear sliding window

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2011 Ford Ranger FX4 OFFROAD - LOW MILES!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Ford Ranger FX4 OFFROAD - LOW MILES!!! 80,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - CREW CAB - 5.3L - LIFTED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - CREW CAB - 5.3L - LIFTED 245,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146
2007 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L Limited 245,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger