Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

287,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

FX4 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

FX4 4x4

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 8039944
  2. 8039944
  3. 8039944
  4. 8039944
  5. 8039944
  6. 8039944
  7. 8039944
  8. 8039944
  9. 8039944
  10. 8039944
  11. 8039944
  12. 8039944
  13. 8039944
  14. 8039944
  15. 8039944
  16. 8039944
  17. 8039944
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8039944
  • Stock #: 07878
  • VIN: 1ftlr4fe2bpa23240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07878
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Ranger Supercab FX4 4x4. Equipped with the 4.0L engine, automatic transmission, power windows and locks and FX4 package.

Runs and drives excellent. Lots of work just done.

New Safety!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinacial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2011 Honda CR-V EXL,...
 211,700 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester...
 160,700 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 157,000 KM
$12,250 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory