2011 Ford Taurus

SE

2011 Ford Taurus

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  4752762
  
$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752762
  • VIN: 1FAHP2DW2BG113473
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mini spare tire
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • Auto on/off projector beam halogen headlamps
Safety
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS
  • Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
  • BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Power Options
  • Black manual-folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Lockable glove box
  • accessory delay
  • Grocery bag hooks in trunk
  • Pwr remote trunk release
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Hydraulic pwr steering
  • Chrome Exhaust Tips
  • Remote Perimeter Lighting
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Fixed interval windshield wipers
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
  • Rear air conditioning ducts
  • Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Chrome rear decklid applique
  • (3) aux pwr points
  • (8) total cup/bottle holders
  • Map pockets & bottle holders in all door panels
  • (3) grab handles
  • Message centre -inc: trip computer
  • Particulate air filter
  • 3.5L 24-valve V6 Duratec 35 engine
  • Easy Fuel capless refueling
  • Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) cupholders, removable trinket tray
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant
  • Overhead console -inc: dome light, maplight
  • Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
  • Cloth 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat -inc: armrest w/storage, cupholders
  • 17" x 7.5" 8-spoke painted sparkle silver aluminum wheels
  • P235/60TR17 BSW all-season tires
  • Urethane-wrapped shift knob w/chrome insert
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, aux input jack, digital clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

