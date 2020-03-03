2011 Ford Taurus

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Powertrain
- Convenience
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Mini spare tire
- (2) coat hooks
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Auto on/off projector beam halogen headlamps
- Safety
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Child safety rear door locks
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS
- Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
- BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Trim
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Power Options
- Black manual-folding pwr mirrors
- Additional Features
- Battery Saver
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Lockable glove box
- accessory delay
- Grocery bag hooks in trunk
- Pwr remote trunk release
- Front seatback map pockets
- Hydraulic pwr steering
- Chrome Exhaust Tips
- Remote Perimeter Lighting
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- SOS post crash alert system
- Fixed interval windshield wipers
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
- Rear air conditioning ducts
- Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Chrome rear decklid applique
- (3) aux pwr points
- (8) total cup/bottle holders
- Map pockets & bottle holders in all door panels
- (3) grab handles
- Message centre -inc: trip computer
- Particulate air filter
- 3.5L 24-valve V6 Duratec 35 engine
- Easy Fuel capless refueling
- Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) cupholders, removable trinket tray
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant
- Overhead console -inc: dome light, maplight
- Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
- Cloth 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat -inc: armrest w/storage, cupholders
- 17" x 7.5" 8-spoke painted sparkle silver aluminum wheels
- P235/60TR17 BSW all-season tires
- Urethane-wrapped shift knob w/chrome insert
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, aux input jack, digital clock
