2011 Ford Taurus

Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Rear Reading Lamps

Mini spare tire

(2) coat hooks

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Auto on/off projector beam halogen headlamps Safety Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS

Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system

BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar tinted glass Trim Body-colour door handles Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Power Options Black manual-folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features Battery Saver

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Lockable glove box

accessory delay

Grocery bag hooks in trunk

Pwr remote trunk release

Front seatback map pockets

Hydraulic pwr steering

Chrome Exhaust Tips

Remote Perimeter Lighting

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

SOS post crash alert system

Fixed interval windshield wipers

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down

Rear air conditioning ducts

Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Chrome rear decklid applique

(3) aux pwr points

(8) total cup/bottle holders

Map pockets & bottle holders in all door panels

(3) grab handles

Message centre -inc: trip computer

Particulate air filter

3.5L 24-valve V6 Duratec 35 engine

Easy Fuel capless refueling

Centre console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) cupholders, removable trinket tray

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant

Overhead console -inc: dome light, maplight

Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing

Cloth 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat -inc: armrest w/storage, cupholders

17" x 7.5" 8-spoke painted sparkle silver aluminum wheels

P235/60TR17 BSW all-season tires

Urethane-wrapped shift knob w/chrome insert

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, aux input jack, digital clock

