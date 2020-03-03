Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT2

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT2

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 4789752
  2. 4789752
  3. 4789752
  4. 4789752
  5. 4789752
  6. 4789752
  7. 4789752
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,400KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4789752
  • Stock #: 1872
  • VIN: 1GKKVSED5BJ378981
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK !
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Additional Features
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system
  • Outside temperature indicator and compass
  • Rearview backup camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
  • Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
  • Lights, automatic on-off
  • Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps
  • Spoiler, rear, body coloured
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
  • Cargo storage, under rear floor
  • Console, front centre -inc: (2) cup holders, storage
  • Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Defogger, rear window electric
  • Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
  • Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
  • Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
  • Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
  • Alternator, 170 amp
  • Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
  • Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
  • Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
  • Suspension system, 4 wheel independent
  • Antenna, hex fixed
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
  • Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
  • Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Universal home remote, programmable
  • Fog lights, front round halogen
  • Mouldings, body coloured, body side
  • Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls
  • Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system information
  • Steering, power with variable assist
  • Liftgate, power
  • Lights, HID projector low beam, halogen projector high beam
  • Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal, power fold, driver side auto-dimming with memory
  • Power windows, express up/down for driver -inc: passenger express down, rear disable
  • Seating, 4-way power front passenger seat, power 2-way lumbar
  • Trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, trans cooler, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, electric brake controller jumper harness
  • Tires, P255/60R19 all season, blackwall
  • Wheels, 19" x 7.5" (482mm x 190mm) machined aluminum
  • Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: second/third row controls
  • Audio, rear seat, controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 154,349 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2006 Infiniti QX56
 227,700 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 185,011 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Send A Message