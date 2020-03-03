2011 GMC Acadia

- Convenience
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Safety
- Child security rear door locks
- Additional Features
- Battery rundown protection
- oil life monitor
- Front row side impact airbags
- Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system
- Outside temperature indicator and compass
- Rearview backup camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Door handles, chrome
- Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
- Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
- Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
- Lights, automatic on-off
- Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps
- Spoiler, rear, body coloured
- Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
- Cargo storage, under rear floor
- Console, front centre -inc: (2) cup holders, storage
- Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
- Defogger, rear window electric
- Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
- Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
- Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
- Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic
- Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
- Alternator, 170 amp
- Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
- Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
- Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
- Suspension system, 4 wheel independent
- Antenna, hex fixed
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
- Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
- Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
- Universal home remote, programmable
- Fog lights, front round halogen
- Mouldings, body coloured, body side
- Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls
- Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic
- Mouldings, chrome beltline
- Driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system information
- Steering, power with variable assist
- Liftgate, power
- Lights, HID projector low beam, halogen projector high beam
- Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal, power fold, driver side auto-dimming with memory
- Power windows, express up/down for driver -inc: passenger express down, rear disable
- Seating, 4-way power front passenger seat, power 2-way lumbar
- Trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, trans cooler, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, electric brake controller jumper harness
- Tires, P255/60R19 all season, blackwall
- Wheels, 19" x 7.5" (482mm x 190mm) machined aluminum
- Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: second/third row controls
- Audio, rear seat, controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media
