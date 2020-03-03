2011 GMC Acadia

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features Battery rundown protection

oil life monitor

Front row side impact airbags

Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system

Child safety seat "LATCH" system

Outside temperature indicator and compass

Rearview backup camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display

XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Steering wheel, audio controls

Spare tire, compact spare

Door handles, chrome

Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass

Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

Lights, automatic on-off

Roof rails, silver painted rails with black end caps

Spoiler, rear, body coloured

Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers

Cargo storage, under rear floor

Console, front centre -inc: (2) cup holders, storage

Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Defogger, rear window electric

Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats

Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable

Steering column, tilt wheel and telescopic

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors

Alternator, 170 amp

Axle, rear, 3.16 ratio

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist

Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

Suspension system, 4 wheel independent

Antenna, hex fixed

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Universal home remote, programmable

Fog lights, front round halogen

Mouldings, body coloured, body side

Mirror, rearview, auto-dimming with OnStar controls

Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system information

Steering, power with variable assist

Liftgate, power

Lights, HID projector low beam, halogen projector high beam

Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal, power fold, driver side auto-dimming with memory

Power windows, express up/down for driver -inc: passenger express down, rear disable

Seating, 4-way power front passenger seat, power 2-way lumbar

Trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, trans cooler, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, electric brake controller jumper harness

Tires, P255/60R19 all season, blackwall

Wheels, 19" x 7.5" (482mm x 190mm) machined aluminum

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: second/third row controls

Audio, rear seat, controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included), controls for volume, station selection and media

