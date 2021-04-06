2011 GMC Acadia

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 4 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6834053

6834053 Stock #: 315306

315306 VIN: 1GKKVTED0BJ215306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 187,494 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior HID Headlights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

