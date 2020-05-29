Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

  211,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5063598
  Stock #: 07725
  VIN: 1GTJ6NFE3B8100732
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Ebony (193)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

This One Owner 2011 GMC Canyon SLT E/Cab 4x4 in in amazing condition both inside and out. Equipped with the 3.7L engine, auto trans, air conditioning, power windows and locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, chrome alloy wheels and more.
Runs and drives excellent with no issues.
ZERO accidents. Hard to find these smaller trucks and especially in this condition.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
  • Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty
  • Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
  • Battery, heavy-duty 590 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection
  • Alternator, 125 amps
  • Suspension, rear semi-floating axle with 2-stage multi-leaf springs
  • Steering, power, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
  • Bumpers, front and rear chrome with a Dark Smoke Gray pad on the rear step-style bumper
  • Air dam, Ebony
  • Fascia, front Dark Smoke Gray
  • Fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger-side glass)
  • Window, rear sliding
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • Tailgate, 2-position
  • Audio system feature, uplevel speaker system
  • Floor covering, Ebony carpeting
  • Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front and rear (Requires (B30) Ebony carpeted floor covering.)
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASSlock
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and Driver Information Center
  • Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on and critical Driver Information Center active
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, covered, 12-volt
  • Door trim, integral armrests and driver- and front passenger-side map pockets with padded cloth inserts
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth includes front passenger vanity mirror
  • Coat hook, driver-side rear
  • StabiliTrak (Includes traction control.)
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, adjustable (center position lap belt with bench seat only)
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Bluetooth for Phone (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
  • ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI
  • Accents, interior Titanium Nova Silver-colored air outlets and center control stack with chrome door handle bezels, uplevel instrument cluster bezel, front upper door speaker bezel and air vent sliders
  • Assist handle, front passenger (Regular and Exteneded Cab models only.)
  • Seats, driver- and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear includes rear seat storage compartment (Extended Cab models only.)
  • Engine, 3.7L DOHC 5-cylinder SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
  • Front underbody shield (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (LH9) 5.3L V8 SFI engine and (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models.)
  • GVWR, 5300 lbs. (2404 kg) (Included and only available with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models. Standard on 4WD models. Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
  • Pickup box, Fleetside, all-welded steel with double wall construction and corrosion protection with 4 cargo tie-downs, tailgate, 2-position (Locking feature not available on Regular or Extended Cab models.)
  • Recovery hooks, 2 front, frame-mounted (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (Z71) High-Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models.)
  • Transfer case, Insta-Trac electronic shift with dash-mounted controls (4WD models only.)
  • Suspension, front independent with torsion bar (Standard on 4WD models. Included with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package. Included and only available on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models with (Z85) Heavy-Duty Suspension Package and (LH9) 5.3L...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

