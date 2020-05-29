2011 GMC Canyon

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel

Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)

Battery, heavy-duty 590 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection

Alternator, 125 amps

Suspension, rear semi-floating axle with 2-stage multi-leaf springs

Steering, power, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum

Bumpers, front and rear chrome with a Dark Smoke Gray pad on the rear step-style bumper

Air dam, Ebony

Fascia, front Dark Smoke Gray

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger-side glass)

Window, rear sliding

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

Tailgate, 2-position

Audio system feature, uplevel speaker system

Floor covering, Ebony carpeting

Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front and rear (Requires (B30) Ebony carpeted floor covering.)

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASSlock

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and Driver Information Center

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on and critical Driver Information Center active

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, covered, 12-volt

Door trim, integral armrests and driver- and front passenger-side map pockets with padded cloth inserts

Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth includes front passenger vanity mirror

Coat hook, driver-side rear

StabiliTrak (Includes traction control.)

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, adjustable (center position lap belt with bench seat only)

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Bluetooth for Phone (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)

ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI

Accents, interior Titanium Nova Silver-colored air outlets and center control stack with chrome door handle bezels, uplevel instrument cluster bezel, front upper door speaker bezel and air vent sliders

Assist handle, front passenger (Regular and Exteneded Cab models only.)

Seats, driver- and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear includes rear seat storage compartment (Extended Cab models only.)

Engine, 3.7L DOHC 5-cylinder SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)

Front underbody shield (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (LH9) 5.3L V8 SFI engine and (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models.)

GVWR, 5300 lbs. (2404 kg) (Included and only available with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models. Standard on 4WD models. Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)

Pickup box, Fleetside, all-welded steel with double wall construction and corrosion protection with 4 cargo tie-downs, tailgate, 2-position (Locking feature not available on Regular or Extended Cab models.)

Recovery hooks, 2 front, frame-mounted (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (Z71) High-Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models.)

Transfer case, Insta-Trac electronic shift with dash-mounted controls (4WD models only.)

Suspension, front independent with torsion bar (Standard on 4WD models. Included with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package. Included and only available on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models with (Z85) Heavy-Duty Suspension Package and (LH9) 5.3L...

