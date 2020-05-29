2011 GMC Canyon

- Convenience
-
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
- Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
- Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty
- Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
- Battery, heavy-duty 590 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection
- Alternator, 125 amps
- Suspension, rear semi-floating axle with 2-stage multi-leaf springs
- Steering, power, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
- Bumpers, front and rear chrome with a Dark Smoke Gray pad on the rear step-style bumper
- Air dam, Ebony
- Fascia, front Dark Smoke Gray
- Fog lamps, front, halogen
- Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger-side glass)
- Window, rear sliding
- Wipers, front intermittent with washers
- Tailgate, 2-position
- Audio system feature, uplevel speaker system
- Floor covering, Ebony carpeting
- Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front and rear (Requires (B30) Ebony carpeted floor covering.)
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASSlock
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and Driver Information Center
- Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on and critical Driver Information Center active
- Air conditioning, single-zone manual
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, covered, 12-volt
- Door trim, integral armrests and driver- and front passenger-side map pockets with padded cloth inserts
- Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth includes front passenger vanity mirror
- Coat hook, driver-side rear
- StabiliTrak (Includes traction control.)
- Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, adjustable (center position lap belt with bench seat only)
- Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Bluetooth for Phone (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
- ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI
- Accents, interior Titanium Nova Silver-colored air outlets and center control stack with chrome door handle bezels, uplevel instrument cluster bezel, front upper door speaker bezel and air vent sliders
- Assist handle, front passenger (Regular and Exteneded Cab models only.)
- Seats, driver- and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear includes rear seat storage compartment (Extended Cab models only.)
- Engine, 3.7L DOHC 5-cylinder SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
- Front underbody shield (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (LH9) 5.3L V8 SFI engine and (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models.)
- GVWR, 5300 lbs. (2404 kg) (Included and only available with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models. Standard on 4WD models. Refer to the Engine and Axle section for compatibility requirements. Must specify.)
- Pickup box, Fleetside, all-welded steel with double wall construction and corrosion protection with 4 cargo tie-downs, tailgate, 2-position (Locking feature not available on Regular or Extended Cab models.)
- Recovery hooks, 2 front, frame-mounted (Standard on 4WD models. Included and only available with (Z71) High-Stance Off-Road Suspension Package on 2WD models.)
- Transfer case, Insta-Trac electronic shift with dash-mounted controls (4WD models only.)
- Suspension, front independent with torsion bar (Standard on 4WD models. Included with (Z71) High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package. Included and only available on 2WD Extended and Crew Cab models with (Z85) Heavy-Duty Suspension Package and (LH9) 5.3L...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.