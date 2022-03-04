Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

82,998 KM

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

Regular Cab SLE W/1SD **New Arrival**

2011 GMC Canyon

Regular Cab SLE W/1SD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

82,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8620079
  Stock #: P4190A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # P4190A
  • Mileage 82,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2011 GMC Canyon Regular Cab SLE W/1SD **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Gas I4 2.9L/177 engine will keep you going. This GMC Canyon features the following options: ENGINE, 2.9L DOHC 4 CYLINDER MFI (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, adjustable intermittent with pulse washers, Warning tones -inc: headlamp-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on, critical driver info centre active, Transmission, 5-speed manual with OD (REQ: LLV Engine), Traction control, Tires, P235/75R16 all-season BSW, Tire, spare, T155/90D17 temporary, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, and Suspension, standard. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.9L DOHC 4 CYLINDER MFI (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

