2011 GMC Sierra 1500

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...
