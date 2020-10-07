Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

150,368 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 5859810
  2. 5859810
  3. 5859810
  4. 5859810
  5. 5859810
  6. 5859810
  7. 5859810
  8. 5859810
  9. 5859810
  10. 5859810
  11. 5859810
  12. 5859810
  13. 5859810
  14. 5859810
  15. 5859810
  16. 5859810
  17. 5859810
  18. 5859810
  19. 5859810
  20. 5859810
  21. 5859810
  22. 5859810
  23. 5859810
  24. 5859810
  25. 5859810
  26. 5859810
  27. 5859810
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,368KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5859810
  • Stock #: 0981
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE35BG307512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Dark/Light Titanium (833)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,368 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN FRESH UNIT HAS NEW MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION

Vehicle Features

antenna
CUP HOLDERS
Spare tire lock
Pwr steering
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Chrome centre caps
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
5'8" pickup box
Pick up box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Generator, 145 amp
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Grille, chrome surround
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2010 Ford Focus SES
 143,486 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna LE
 63,298 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Odyssey EX
 227,926 KM
$7,957 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory