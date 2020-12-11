JUST IN 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 5.3L THIS IS ONE CLEAN TRUCK WITH REALLY LOW KMS IT HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF. HAS ALL THE OPTIONS THAT YOU WOULD WANT. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. THIS TRUCK WON'T LAST LONG DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS CLEAN TRUCK
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.
ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT WELCOME APPLY TODAY.
Vehicle Features
antenna
CUP HOLDERS
Spare tire lock
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Bluetooth For Phone
High-capacity air cleaner
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
5'8" pickup box
Pick up box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Generator, 145 amp
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, rear, power
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers