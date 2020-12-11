Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

107,439 KM

Details Description Features

$21,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 6353219
  2. 6353219
  3. 6353219
  4. 6353219
  5. 6353219
  6. 6353219
  7. 6353219
  8. 6353219
  9. 6353219
  10. 6353219
  11. 6353219
  12. 6353219
  13. 6353219
  14. 6353219
  15. 6353219
  16. 6353219
  17. 6353219
  18. 6353219
  19. 6353219
  20. 6353219
  21. 6353219
  22. 6353219
  23. 6353219
  24. 6353219
Contact Seller

$21,599

+ taxes & licensing

107,439KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6353219
  • Stock #: 1006
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE36BG210213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (193)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,439 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4 5.3L THIS IS ONE CLEAN TRUCK WITH REALLY LOW KMS IT HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF. HAS ALL THE OPTIONS THAT YOU WOULD WANT. WE HAVE DONE A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. THIS TRUCK WON'T LAST LONG DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS CLEAN TRUCK


FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE.

ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT WELCOME APPLY TODAY.

Vehicle Features

antenna
CUP HOLDERS
Spare tire lock
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Bluetooth For Phone
High-capacity air cleaner
Convenience pkg comfort & decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
5'8" pickup box
Pick up box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Generator, 145 amp
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, rear, power
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Grille, chrome surround
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure
XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Lights, fog lamps
Air conditioning, front, electronic climate control, dual zone
Instrument panel, premium
Mirror, rearview, with auto dimming feature
Personalization feature, automatic locking/unlocking -inc: seat position recall, perimeter lighting, remote lock/unlock feedback, headlamps-on at exit, display units (E/M)
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down
Engine, 5.3L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) -inc: active fuel management *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
Heavy duty enhanced cooling equipment pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler, aux external trans cooler, electric cooling fan, HD radiator
Full function driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus su...
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, with hitch platform -inc: 2" receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connect...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2007 Mercedes-Benz E...
 143,235 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 159,202 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 107,439 KM
$21,599 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory