Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

119,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Low Mileage V8 Nevada Edition!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Low Mileage V8 Nevada Edition!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6571553
  2. 6571553
  3. 6571553
  4. 6571553
  5. 6571553
  6. 6571553
  7. 6571553
  8. 6571553
  9. 6571553
  10. 6571553
  11. 6571553
  12. 6571553
  13. 6571553
  14. 6571553
  15. 6571553
  16. 6571553
  17. 6571553
  18. 6571553
  19. 6571553
  20. 6571553
  21. 6571553
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6571553
  • Stock #: GT5068
  • VIN: 1GTR1UEA2BZ372807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sale Pending, please contact us to confirm most up-to-date status.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Ford F-150 Modd...
 15,000 KM
$46,600 + tax & lic
2005 Hummer H2 Custo...
 158,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Tr...
 29,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory