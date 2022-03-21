$15,977+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
Location
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
91,470KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8711462
- Stock #: F4K6XJ
- VIN: 1GTN1TEX0BZ194621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Green Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Side guard door beams
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Pick up box
ENGINE, 4.3L MFI V6
Brakes, front disc and rear drum
Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
Generator, 145 amp
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Axle, rear, 3.23 ratio (REQ: LU3 or L20 Engine)
GVWR, 2900 kg (6400 lb)
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Front Reading Lamps
Front air conditioning
Accessory pwr outlets
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Air conditioning, manual single zone
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Floor covering, vinyl
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
antenna
(4) speakers
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Single two-sided key
Air dam, black
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes black bumper top cap
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, black surround
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
