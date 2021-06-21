Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

395,818 KM

Details Description Features

$23,599

+ tax & licensing
$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$23,599

+ taxes & licensing

395,818KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7528011
  Stock #: 1096
  VIN: 1GT120E88BF146109

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 395,818 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2011 GMC SIERRA 2500 HD SLE CREW CAB!!!
BC Vehicle with an Excellent Carfax History AND SERVICE RECORDS !!! 6.6L DURAMAX!!! REMOTE START, 6 SEATER, Factory Trailer brake Controller, AUX Input Ports, BLUETOOTH, 4X4, Bed liner, RUNNING BOARDS, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors command start, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 395,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

