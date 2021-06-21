2011 GMC Sierra 2500...

$23,599 + taxes & licensing 3 9 5 , 8 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7528011

7528011 Stock #: 1096

1096 VIN: 1GT120E88BF146109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 395,818 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.