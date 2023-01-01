Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

222,488 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153" Denali HD Duramax

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153" Denali HD Duramax

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1682704480
  2. 1682704488
  3. 1682704496
  4. 1682704503
  5. 1682704513
  6. 1682704520
  7. 1682704528
  8. 1682704536
  9. 1682704544
  10. 1682704552
  11. 1682704561
  12. 1682704569
  13. 1682704576
  14. 1682704585
  15. 1682704595
  16. 1682704603
  17. 1682704611
  18. 1682704619
  19. 1682704627
  20. 1682704635
  21. 1682704643
  22. 1682704652
  23. 1682704660
  24. 1682704668
  25. 1682704676
  26. 1682704686
  27. 1682704694
  28. 1682704702
  29. 1682704711
  30. 1682704719
  31. 1682704728
  32. 1682704736
  33. 1682704747
  34. 1682704755
  35. 1682704763
  36. 1682704772
  37. 1682704779
  38. 1682704789
  39. 1682704798
  40. 1682704806
  41. 1682704814
  42. 1682704824
  43. 1682704831
  44. 1682704839
  45. 1682704846
  46. 1682704855
  47. 1682704866
  48. 1682704875
  49. 1682704887
  50. 1682704897
  51. 1682704904
  52. 1682704911
  53. 1682704919
  54. 1682704926
  55. 1682704934
  56. 1682704942
  57. 1682704949
  58. 1682704957
  59. 1682704964
  60. 1682704972
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
222,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9890180
  • Stock #: 1308
  • VIN: 1GT125C81BF117955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,488 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 6.6L Duramax - Crew Cab

- Clean Carfax

- 222,488 KMs

- Allisson transmission

- Heated/cooled leather seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Navigation

- Reverse camera

- Pulldown rear DVD screen

- 2x Rear headrest DVD screens

- Brand new 24 inch chrome Fuel rims

- Brand new 37x13.50 R24LT Fuel Offroad Gripper M/T Tires

- RBP A/M grill

- A/M front bumper

- LED light bar + LED fog lights

- OE style Bushwacker flares

- A/M LED tail lights

- 5 inch MBRP stainless exhaust

- 10 to 14 inch adjustable CST Lift w/ dual piggy back shocks

- Insight CST Tuner

And much more to offer!

 

Financing and warranty available.

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2011 GMC Sierra 2500...
 222,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 4WD Cr...
 266,002 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 171,458 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory