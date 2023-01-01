$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
2011 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 153" Denali HD Duramax
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9890180
- Stock #: 1308
- VIN: 1GT125C81BF117955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,488 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 6.6L Duramax - Crew Cab
- Clean Carfax
- 222,488 KMs
- Allisson transmission
- Heated/cooled leather seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation
- Reverse camera
- Pulldown rear DVD screen
- 2x Rear headrest DVD screens
- Brand new 24 inch chrome Fuel rims
- Brand new 37x13.50 R24LT Fuel Offroad Gripper M/T Tires
- RBP A/M grill
- A/M front bumper
- LED light bar + LED fog lights
- OE style Bushwacker flares
- A/M LED tail lights
- 5 inch MBRP stainless exhaust
- 10 to 14 inch adjustable CST Lift w/ dual piggy back shocks
- Insight CST Tuner
And much more to offer!
Financing and warranty available.
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.