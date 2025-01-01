$7,990+ taxes & licensing
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,372 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2011 GMC Terrain SLE AWD – $7,990 + tax
VIN: 2CTFLREC2B6269849 | 152,372 km | Carfax Available!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
FUEL-EFFICIENT AWD FAMILY CROSSOVER!
Looking for affordable AWD reliability? This 2011 GMC Terrain SLE delivers year-round traction, impressive fuel economy (22 city/32 highway MPG), and spacious family comfort—all at a price that fits your budget.
Key Features:
✅ All-Wheel Drive – Winter-ready confidence
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine (182 HP) – Great fuel economy
✅ Seats 5 comfortably – 31.6 cu.ft. cargo (63.9 cu.ft. seats folded)
✅ 6-speed automatic – Smooth, reliable shifting
✅ Power driver's seat, heated mirrors, alloy wheels
✅ Roof rails, cruise control, power windows/locks
✅ Safety certified & professionally detailed
Perfect For:
👨👩👧👦 Families needing safe, spacious transportation
🏙️ Commuters wanting AWD without high fuel costs
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking quality
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Carfax available
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Safety certified & trusted dealer
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable AWD crossovers sell fast—serious buyers only!
#GMCTerrain #AWD #FuelEfficient #FamilySUV #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable
