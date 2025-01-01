Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

152,372 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE-1

13092581

2011 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLE-1

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,372KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CTFLREC2B6269849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,372 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2011 GMC Terrain SLE AWD – $7,990 + tax
VIN: 2CTFLREC2B6269849 | 152,372 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

FUEL-EFFICIENT AWD FAMILY CROSSOVER!

Looking for affordable AWD reliability? This 2011 GMC Terrain SLE delivers year-round traction, impressive fuel economy (22 city/32 highway MPG), and spacious family comfort—all at a price that fits your budget.

Key Features:
✅ All-Wheel Drive – Winter-ready confidence
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine (182 HP) – Great fuel economy
✅ Seats 5 comfortably – 31.6 cu.ft. cargo (63.9 cu.ft. seats folded)
✅ 6-speed automatic – Smooth, reliable shifting
✅ Power driver's seat, heated mirrors, alloy wheels
✅ Roof rails, cruise control, power windows/locks
✅ Safety certified & professionally detailed

Perfect For:
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families needing safe, spacious transportation
🏙️ Commuters wanting AWD without high fuel costs
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking quality

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Carfax available
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Safety certified & trusted dealer

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable AWD crossovers sell fast—serious buyers only!

#GMCTerrain #AWD #FuelEfficient #FamilySUV #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2011 GMC Terrain