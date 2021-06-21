Menu
2011 Honda Civic

182,405 KM

Details Description Features

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

EX-L

2011 Honda Civic
EX-L

EX-L

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

182,405KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7429544
  • Stock #: 1774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1774
  • Mileage 182,405 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

LEATHER

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $8250 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-XXXX

204-421-7767

