2011 Honda Civic

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 182,405 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

