Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2011 Honda CR-V

199,586 KM

Details Description Features

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12663924

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 12663924
  2. 12663924
  3. 12663924
Contact Seller

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,586KM
VIN 5J6RE4H74BL816481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
RealTime 4-wheel drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels

Additional Features

Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2024 Hyundai KONA N Line N Line! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai KONA N Line N Line! 33,369 KM $34,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth 104,795 KM $29,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Leather | AWD | Low Mileage for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Leather | AWD | Low Mileage 36,300 KM $40,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2011 Honda CR-V