$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L*LEATHER*HTDSEATS*SUNROOF*AWD

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5156723
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H78BL810098
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

The Honda CR-V EX-L undoubtedly meets all practical requirements, It has been one of the best-rated vehicles of its size for safety for several years, With top crash-test ratings and top safety pick as well as top- rated for reliability. The CR-V handles confidently and is equipped with an improved All-Wheel-Drive system which works with the stability control system to send power to the wheels where it is needed most. Sleek and refined, Its 180-horsepower, 2.4L engine and 5 speed automatic transmission provides exceptionally smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. The CR-V is very roomy, With space to accommodate five adults rather comfortably. The back seat is split into two sections and fold down to A completely flat cargo floor. This EX-L model offers Leather multi level heated seats, 8-way power drivers seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 1-touch power windows, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Remote keyless power door locks, Leather steering wheel, Leather trim on shift knob, Bluetooth, Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control, Satellite radio, Sunroof and much more. Come own this Certified SUV today!!

APPLY FOR FINANCE: https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/ **GET PRE-APPROVED FOR ANY LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME*** PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE GST PST AND LICENSING.

We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit? Our 0% in-house lease to own program can help you get into a car today!

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Call us Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 EXT 102 to book an appointment for test drive today! Looking to finance? Let our experts find you the best options to suit your budget.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • CENTRE CONSOLE
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Chrome grille inserts
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Upper & lower glove compartments
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Outside temp indicator
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • digital trip meter
  • Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Average fuel consumption indicator
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Illuminated cargo compartment
  • Chrome tailgate garnish
  • Dual-deck cargo shelf
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Privacy-tinted glass
  • Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
  • Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
  • Auto-on/off headlights
  • 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
  • Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
  • RealTime 4-wheel drive

