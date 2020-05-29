2011 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
The Honda CR-V EX-L undoubtedly meets all practical requirements, It has been one of the best-rated vehicles of its size for safety for several years, With top crash-test ratings and top safety pick as well as top- rated for reliability. The CR-V handles confidently and is equipped with an improved All-Wheel-Drive system which works with the stability control system to send power to the wheels where it is needed most. Sleek and refined, Its 180-horsepower, 2.4L engine and 5 speed automatic transmission provides exceptionally smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. The CR-V is very roomy, With space to accommodate five adults rather comfortably. The back seat is split into two sections and fold down to A completely flat cargo floor. This EX-L model offers Leather multi level heated seats, 8-way power drivers seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 1-touch power windows, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Remote keyless power door locks, Leather steering wheel, Leather trim on shift knob, Bluetooth, Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control, Satellite radio, Sunroof and much more. Come own this Certified SUV today!!
