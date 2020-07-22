2011 Honda CR-V

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Upper & lower glove compartments
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
