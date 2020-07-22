Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

271,500 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$8,999

271,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5650668
  VIN: 5J6RE4H77BL803157

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 271,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $99.77 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Security System
Rearview Camera
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Compass
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome grille inserts
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Door-pocket storage bins
Upper & lower glove compartments
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Outside temp indicator
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
digital trip meter
Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Chrome tailgate garnish
Dual-deck cargo shelf
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Auto-on/off headlights
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
RealTime 4-wheel drive

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

