2011 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Rearview Camera Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags (3) rear 3-point seat belts Media / Nav / Comm Compass Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Convenience Map Lights CENTRE CONSOLE Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel filler door release Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Leather-wrapped shift knob Chrome grille inserts Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Door-pocket storage bins Upper & lower glove compartments

Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Leather-wrapped steering wheel Outside temp indicator Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature digital trip meter Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Drive-by-wire throttle Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (3) 12V pwr outlets Tilt & telescoping steering column Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Illuminated cargo compartment Chrome tailgate garnish Dual-deck cargo shelf P225/65R17 all-season tires Privacy-tinted glass Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners Auto-on/off headlights 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition Bluetooth HandsFreeLink 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter RealTime 4-wheel drive

