2011 Honda CR-V

182,001 KM

Details Description Features

$11,993

+ tax & licensing
$11,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi AWD *Heated Seats

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L w/Navi AWD *Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$11,993

+ taxes & licensing

182,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5687625
  • Stock #: F3AG3T
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H76BL821729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AG3T
  • Mileage 182,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, super reliable 2011 Honda CR-V EX with leather, navigaton, heated seats and more!! *NEW TIRES*
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

