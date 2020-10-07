Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

88,045 KM

Details Description Features

$14,799

+ tax & licensing
$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX 4 Brand New Tires!

2011 Honda CR-V

LX 4 Brand New Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$14,799

+ taxes & licensing

88,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002811
  • Stock #: F3NGRF
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H34BL826960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NGRF
  • Mileage 88,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a reliable vehicle to get you around? Look no further!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

