2011 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter 17" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.