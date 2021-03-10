2011 Honda CR-V

$14,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6804266

6804266 Stock #: F3WF4E

F3WF4E VIN: 5J6RE4H73BL810333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,070 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

