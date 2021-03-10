Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

172,070 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L All Wheel Drive!

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L All Wheel Drive!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

172,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6804266
  • Stock #: F3WF4E
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H73BL810333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice little trade we couldn't send away! This one has new front brakes!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

