+ taxes & licensing
204-338-2277
1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3
204-338-2277
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V EX-l All Wheel Drive. Nicely equipped with Leather heated seats, power seat, power sunroof, Reverse Camera, etc.
Low Km's for the year. No accidents.
AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.
WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )
COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927
Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277
NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3