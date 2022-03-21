Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

160,500 KM

$13,599

$13,599

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Sport

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$13,599

160,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8700239
  VIN: 5J6RE4H36BL816141

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $156.29 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

