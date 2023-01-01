Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

131,807 KM

Details

$17,194

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

EX-L

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Sale

131,807KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10363239
  • Stock #: F582J6
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H60BB509837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F582J6
  • Mileage 131,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Independent Front Suspension
Front stabilizer bar
Direct ignition system
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
coin holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Remote entry system
4-way pwr passenger seat
active head restraints
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
2nd row integrated sunshades
Door-pocket storage bins
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Cargo area bag hooks
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
(15) cup holders
Cool Box
Front bag hook
Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, active head restraints
Utility tray
Flip-up trash bag ring
8" i-MID w/selector knob
Front/second/third row floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls
Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat
Removable center console

Safety

Brake Assist
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Parking sensor system
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

Exterior

Roof Rails
PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF
Compact Spare Tire
17" Alloy Wheels
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
PWR TAILGATE
P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires
Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
Rear tinted glass
Black side sill garnish

Convenience

Remote

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna
XM radio w/90-day subscription
Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound

Additional Features

solid rear disc brakes
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
driver pwr lumbar
Pwr ventilated front disc brakes
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration
second row controls
Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display
RCA video input
(2) headphone jacks
Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat
(2) wireless headsets w/surround sound

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

