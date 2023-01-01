2011 Honda Odyssey

Sale $17,194 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 8 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10363239

10363239 Stock #: F582J6

F582J6 VIN: 5FNRL5H60BB509837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F582J6

Mileage 131,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Independent Front Suspension Front stabilizer bar Direct ignition system Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Active noise cancellation (ANC) Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes Interior Tachometer Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Security alarm system coin holder Rear seat heater ducts Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Remote entry system 4-way pwr passenger seat active head restraints Maintenance Minder system HomeLink universal garage door opener 2nd row integrated sunshades Door-pocket storage bins Instrument panel-mounted shifter Cargo area bag hooks Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder (15) cup holders Cool Box Front bag hook Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, active head restraints Utility tray Flip-up trash bag ring 8" i-MID w/selector knob Front/second/third row floor mats Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat Removable center console Safety Brake Assist REAR CAMERA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Side-impact door beams 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Parking sensor system 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Exterior Roof Rails PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF Compact Spare Tire 17" Alloy Wheels 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Front splash guards Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Dual pwr sliding doors PWR TAILGATE P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors Rear tinted glass Black side sill garnish Convenience Remote Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna XM radio w/90-day subscription Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound Additional Features solid rear disc brakes Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags driver pwr lumbar Pwr ventilated front disc brakes Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration second row controls Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display RCA video input (2) headphone jacks Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound

