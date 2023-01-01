Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP HONDA ODYSSEY WHEELCHAIR VAN IS HERE! ONLY 43K KMS! LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEATS WITH FLOOR LOCK, VEHICLE TIE DOWNS INCLUDED, OPERATE WHEELCHAIR RAMP FROM MULTIPLE SPOTS IN THE VEHICLE INCLUDING FROM THE KEYS, AM FM CD, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, POWER DOORS, POWER TRUNK, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, GOOD TIRES, TINTED GLASS, NEW BATTERY, NEW MINDER (TO BE USED IF VEHICLE NOT DRIVEN MUCH), PERSONALIZED SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED. *****VALUE PRICED AT $33,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

2011 Honda Odyssey

43,275 KM

Details Description

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,275KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H62BB503053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,275 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP HONDA ODYSSEY WHEELCHAIR VAN IS HERE! ONLY 43K KMS! LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEATS WITH FLOOR LOCK, VEHICLE TIE DOWNS INCLUDED, OPERATE WHEELCHAIR RAMP FROM MULTIPLE SPOTS IN THE VEHICLE INCLUDING FROM THE KEYS, AM FM CD, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, POWER DOORS, POWER TRUNK, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, GOOD TIRES, TINTED GLASS, NEW BATTERY, NEW MINDER (TO BE USED IF VEHICLE NOT DRIVEN MUCH), PERSONALIZED SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED.



*****VALUE PRICED AT $33,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY 2 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY 2 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Toyota TOW DOLLY TOW DOLLY 2 KM $2,499 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey