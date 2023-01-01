$33,991+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$33,991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,275 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SIDELOAD POWER RAMP HONDA ODYSSEY WHEELCHAIR VAN IS HERE! ONLY 43K KMS! LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOVABLE FRONT SEATS WITH FLOOR LOCK, VEHICLE TIE DOWNS INCLUDED, OPERATE WHEELCHAIR RAMP FROM MULTIPLE SPOTS IN THE VEHICLE INCLUDING FROM THE KEYS, AM FM CD, BACK-UP CAMERA, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUNROOF, POWER DOORS, POWER TRUNK, ABS, AC, TRACTION CONTROL, GOOD TIRES, TINTED GLASS, NEW BATTERY, NEW MINDER (TO BE USED IF VEHICLE NOT DRIVEN MUCH), PERSONALIZED SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED.
*****VALUE PRICED AT $33,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
