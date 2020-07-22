Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

165,850 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  Listing ID: 5389574
  Stock #: 07733
  VIN: 5FNRL5H4XBB507916

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

165,850KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07733
  • Mileage 165,850 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!! 2011 Honda Odyssey EX with DVD. This Van is CarFax clean with ZERO accident history.
Nicely equipped with reverse camera, power sliding doors, power driver seat, heated seats, DVD, Alloy wheels and more.
No pets, no smoke, no smells.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Integrated glass antenna
Front Wheel Drive
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Brake Assist
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Remote entry system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Rear Window Defroster
Independent Front Suspension
Security alarm system
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Rear seat heater ducts
Door-pocket storage bins
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
REAR CAMERA
17" Alloy Wheels
Front stabilizer bar
coin holder
Direct ignition system
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Front splash guards
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Maintenance Minder system
Dual pwr sliding doors
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd row integrated sunshades
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Instrument panel-mounted shifter
Cargo area bag hooks
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
(15) cup holders
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires
Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
Rear tinted glass
Black side sill garnish
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
Front bag hook
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
Utility tray
Flip-up trash bag ring
8" i-MID w/selector knob
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Front/second/third row floor mats
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes
Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls
Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat
Removable center console
Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

