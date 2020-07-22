2011 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Integrated glass antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Safety Brake Assist Side-impact door beams 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor 2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Compact Spare Tire 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Remote entry system HomeLink universal garage door opener Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Independent Front Suspension Security Security alarm system Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Comfort Door-pocket storage bins Power Options Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features REAR CAMERA 17" Alloy Wheels Front stabilizer bar coin holder Direct ignition system Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Front splash guards Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Maintenance Minder system Dual pwr sliding doors Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control 2nd row integrated sunshades (3) 12V pwr outlets Instrument panel-mounted shifter Cargo area bag hooks Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (15) cup holders Active noise cancellation (ANC) P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight Rear tinted glass Black side sill garnish 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system Front bag hook Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) Utility tray Flip-up trash bag ring 8" i-MID w/selector knob 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine Front/second/third row floor mats 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat Removable center console Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.