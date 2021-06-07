Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

299,800 KM

Details Description Features

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

299,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7323176
  • Stock #: 1765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1765
  • Mileage 299,800 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

LEATHER

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

BACKUP CAMERA

FOG LAMP

COMMAND STARTER

8 PASSANGERS

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $11490 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

