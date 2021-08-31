Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Odyssey

103,747 KM

Details Description Features

$17,811

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,811

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Navigation | Power Sliding Doors | Rear Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Navigation | Power Sliding Doors | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7712269
  2. 7712269
  3. 7712269
  4. 7712269
  5. 7712269
Contact Seller

$17,811

+ taxes & licensing

103,747KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712269
  • Stock #: F47R89
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H90BB505832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
18" Alloy Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto-leveling high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-on/off
Blind spot information system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
XM radio w/90-day subscription
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 101,100 KM
$17,660 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 62,238 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,807 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory