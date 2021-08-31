Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

181,100 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2011 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7838862
  • Stock #: 07868
  • VIN: 5fnrl5h98bb502421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07868
  • Mileage 181,100 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring. Zero accidents. Good km's for the year. Loaded as you would expect on a Touring model including the widescreen entertainment, blind spot detection, reverse camera, power sliding doors, power liftgate and lots more.

Nice condition both inside and out. No smells, no pets.

New Safety!!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicfinacial.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

