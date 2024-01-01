$16,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 304872
- Mileage 130,971 KM
Vehicle Description
-AWD
-Low Mileage
-Back Up Camera
-Leather
-Heated Seats
The 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L is a versatile and reliable midsize SUV designed for adventure and everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it ensures excellent traction and control in various road and weather conditions. The EX-L trim adds comfort and convenience, including premium leather seating, heated seats for added comfort on colder days, and a back-up camera for enhanced safety and ease of parking. Known for its durability, efficiency, and practicality, the Honda Pilot EX-L is a perfect choice for drivers seeking a feature-rich and capable SUV.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! The 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is a clean title. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit [website, e.g., www.matchautomarket.ca].
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Match Auto Market
