High Value Options:
-AWD
-Low Mileage
-Back Up Camera
-Leather
-Heated Seats

The 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L is a versatile and reliable midsize SUV designed for adventure and everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it ensures excellent traction and control in various road and weather conditions. The EX-L trim adds comfort and convenience, including premium leather seating, heated seats for added comfort on colder days, and a back-up camera for enhanced safety and ease of parking. Known for its durability, efficiency, and practicality, the Honda Pilot EX-L is a perfect choice for drivers seeking a feature-rich and capable SUV.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! The 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is a clean title. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit [website, e.g., www.matchautomarket.ca].
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Details Description

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
12007639

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Used
130,971KM
VIN 5FNYF4H54BB504872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 304872
  • Mileage 130,971 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options:
-AWD
-Low Mileage
-Back Up Camera
-Leather
-Heated Seats

The 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L is a versatile and reliable midsize SUV designed for adventure and everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it ensures excellent traction and control in various road and weather conditions. The EX-L trim adds comfort and convenience, including premium leather seating, heated seats for added comfort on colder days, and a back-up camera for enhanced safety and ease of parking. Known for its durability, efficiency, and practicality, the Honda Pilot EX-L is a perfect choice for drivers seeking a feature-rich and capable SUV.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! The 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is a clean title. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit [website, e.g., www.matchautomarket.ca].
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

