2011 Honda Pilot

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Brake Assist
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Pwr moonroof w/tilt
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Security
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Suspension
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Powertrain
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Additional Features
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Overhead sunglass storage
- outside temp display
- Front & rear splash guards
- Maintenance Minder system
- Hill start assist
- Chrome Body Side Mouldings
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- 2nd row integrated sunshades
- Active front head restraints
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Ambient console lighting
- Conversation mirror
- P245/65R17 all-season tires
- Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- 2nd row folding centre armrest
- Multifunctional centre console storage
- Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
- 2nd row overhead map lights
- 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
- 2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
- Active noise cancellation (ANC)
- Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
- Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
- Active control engine mount system (ACM)
- 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
- Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control
- Chrome exhaust finishers
- HD automatic transmission cooler
- Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
- XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
- Dual front dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags
- Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
- Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well
- Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera
- Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/memory, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat
- Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness
