2011 Honda Pilot

Touring

2011 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959567
  • Stock #: 07721
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H97BB504240
Exterior Colour
Mocha Metallic (Tan)
Interior Colour
Beige (BE)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 Honda Pilot Touring, 8 passenger, 4WD. This Touring model is from Surrey, BC and is as rust-free as you will find anywhere.
Fully loaded with Navigation, DVD, heated seats, etc.
Very nice condition inside and out.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • outside temp display
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Hill start assist
  • Chrome Body Side Mouldings
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • 2nd row integrated sunshades
  • Active front head restraints
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Conversation mirror
  • P245/65R17 all-season tires
  • Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 2nd row folding centre armrest
  • Multifunctional centre console storage
  • Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
  • 2nd row overhead map lights
  • 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
  • 2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
  • Active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
  • Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Active control engine mount system (ACM)
  • 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control
  • Chrome exhaust finishers
  • HD automatic transmission cooler
  • Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
  • XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
  • Dual front dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags
  • Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
  • Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well
  • Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera
  • Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/memory, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat
  • Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

