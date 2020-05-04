2011 Honda Pilot

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Brake Assist

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Child-proof rear door locks

2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor Exterior Tinted Glass

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

HomeLink universal garage door opener

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Windows Rear Window Defroster

Pwr moonroof w/tilt Trim Body-coloured door handles Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Overhead sunglass storage

outside temp display

Front & rear splash guards

Maintenance Minder system

Hill start assist

Chrome Body Side Mouldings

Drive-by-wire throttle

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

2nd row integrated sunshades

Active front head restraints

Tilt & telescoping steering column

Ambient console lighting

Conversation mirror

P245/65R17 all-season tires

Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

2nd row folding centre armrest

Multifunctional centre console storage

Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter

2nd row overhead map lights

2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts

2nd & 3rd row heater ducts

Active noise cancellation (ANC)

Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators

Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)

Active control engine mount system (ACM)

3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine

Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control

Chrome exhaust finishers

HD automatic transmission cooler

Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system

XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription

Dual front dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags

Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors

Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well

Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, rearview camera

Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/memory, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat

Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.