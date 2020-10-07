Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

249,000 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2011 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5951715
  Stock #: 07765
  VIN: 5FNYF4H51BB506398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl (Black)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD with ZERO accident history. Very nice condition both inside and out. Loaded with power seats, heated seats, power sunroof, rear air and heat, 8 passenger seating, etc. This Pilot has been very well maintained and has highway km's. Tires are like new. Runs and drives excellent.
Higher km's and priced accordingly.

New Safety.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

