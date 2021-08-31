2011 Honda Pilot

Sale $18,090 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 5 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7768014

7768014 Stock #: F48HU7

F48HU7 VIN: 5FNYF4H91BB506050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,524 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Interior Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Front Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera 17" Alloy Wheels Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

