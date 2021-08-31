Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

134,524 KM

Details Description Features

$18,090

+ tax & licensing
$18,090

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Touring Leather - Navi - Heated Seats

2011 Honda Pilot

Touring Leather - Navi - Heated Seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

134,524KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7768014
  • Stock #: F48HU7
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H91BB506050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
17" Alloy Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

