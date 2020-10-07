Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

122,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Limited w/Nav

Location

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

122,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6009300
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2BH017030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Full Service Records--Remote Starter--2 Sets of tires--Winter Ready--2011 Hyundai Elantra is loaded w/ all power options, Curise control, AUX Port, Heated seats, and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Front Wheel Drive
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front passenger seatback pocket
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
Rear seat heater ducts
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
In-glass antenna
Front fog lights
Alarm System
Sunglass Holder
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front stabilizer bar
Rear window defroster w/timer
90-amp alternator
Solar glass
(3) assist grips
Air filter
active head restraints
Hood buckling creases
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Body-side reinforcements
Eco indicator
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Needle punch floor carpeting
Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window
Front/rear door map & bottle pockets
Smart pedal
Air conditioning -inc: auto temp control
Black chrome accented grille
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension
17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
P215/45HR17 tires
Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest, (2) cup holders
Automatic headlights -inc: escort & welcome functions
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal
Autodimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Leatherette door trim inserts
Pwr front/rear windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection
60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holder, (3) adjustable head rests
360 watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control, navigation system w/7" high resolution touchscreen, rearview camera, external amp, RDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

