2011 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Front & rear crumple zones Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Front passenger seatback pocket Windows Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Leather-wrapped shift knob Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features Alarm System Sunglass Holder Energy-absorbing steering column Front stabilizer bar Rear window defroster w/timer 90-amp alternator Solar glass (3) assist grips Air filter active head restraints Hood buckling creases Pwr tilt/slide sunroof Pwr window lockout Shift interlock system Body-side reinforcements Eco indicator T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets Pwr front & rear disc brakes Front & rear side-curtain airbags Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Needle punch floor carpeting Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window Front/rear door map & bottle pockets Smart pedal Air conditioning -inc: auto temp control Black chrome accented grille Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension 17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) 1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake/brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks P215/45HR17 tires Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest, (2) cup holders Automatic headlights -inc: escort & welcome functions Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal Autodimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink Leatherette door trim inserts Pwr front/rear windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection 60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holder, (3) adjustable head rests 360 watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux inputs, speed-sensitive volume control, navigation system w/7" high resolution touchscreen, rearview camera, external amp, RDS

