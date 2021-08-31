Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Genesis

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Genesis

2011 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe GT 3.8L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe GT 3.8L

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 7692763
  2. 7692763
  3. 7692763
  4. 7692763
  5. 7692763
  6. 7692763
  7. 7692763
  8. 7692763
  9. 7692763
  10. 7692763
  11. 7692763
  12. 7692763
  13. 7692763
  14. 7692763
  15. 7692763
Contact Seller

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

117,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692763
  • VIN: KMHHU6KHXBU058184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2011 HYUNDAI GENESIS GT LOADED 3.8L 6 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 117,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, COMMAND START, PUSH TO START, heated leather seating, sunroof, BACK UP CAMERA, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $14,499 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 120,500 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Genesis...
 117,500 KM
$14,499 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot EX-...
 155,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory