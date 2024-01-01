Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

165,090 KM

Details Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

GL w/Prem pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Veracruz

GL w/Prem pkg

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1720635746
  2. 1720635745
  3. 1720635745
  4. 1720635746
  5. 1720635745
  6. 1720635745
  7. 1720635745
  8. 1720635745
  9. 1720635745
  10. 1720635745
  11. 1720635745
  12. 1720635744
  13. 1720635744
  14. 1720635744
  15. 1720635745
  16. 1720635745
  17. 1720635745
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,090KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8NU4CC5BU164259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10914.0
  • Mileage 165,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2011 Hyundai Veracruz GL w/Prem pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Hyundai Veracruz GL w/Prem pkg 165,090 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Dodge Durango 4DR 4WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2000 Dodge Durango 4DR 4WD 219,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Honda Fit Sport 84,702 KM SOLD

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Veracruz